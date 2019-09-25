US Markets

Facebook to launch hand tracking feature on Oculus Quest

Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Facebook Inc will bring a hand tracking feature to its virtual reality headset Oculus Quest, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday.

The feature, which allows users to operate the headset using hand gestures, will launch in early 2020.

