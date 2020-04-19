US Markets
FB

Facebook to introduce gaming app on Monday - NYT

Contributor
Shubham Kalia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Facebook Inc is planning to launch a gaming mobile app on Monday focused mainly on live game streaming in a bid to take on Amazon.com Inc's Twitch, Google's YouTube and Microsoft Corp's Mixer services, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

April 19 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O is planning to launch a gaming mobile app on Monday focused mainly on live game streaming in a bid to take on Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O Twitch, Google's GOOGL.O YouTube and Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O Mixer services, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

Facebook Gaming was originally scheduled to be released in June, but the company moved up its plans as coronavirus quarantine keeps people at home, the report said.

"Investing in gaming in general has become a priority for us because we see gaming as a form of entertainment that really connects people," the newspaper quoted Fidji Simo, head of the gaming app, as saying.

"It's entertainment that's not just a form of passive consumption but entertainment that is interactive and brings people together," Simo said.

The new app also includes casual games and access to gaming communities, according to the NYT.

The iOS versions of the app will be released upon Apple's approval, it added.

Facebook did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((Shubham.Kalia@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB AMZN GOOGL MSFT

Latest US Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: Stocks are Higher on Hope of a #COVID19 Treatment and U.S. is Looking to Open Again

Stocks are higher on hope of a #COVID19 treatment and U.S. is looking to open again. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

2 days ago

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular