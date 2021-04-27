Facebook to help creators earn money from ecommerce sales
April 27 (Reuters) - Facebook FB.O Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday the company will build features for content creators to earn money from recommending products on the app and getting a cut of product sales.
While speaking with Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri on an Instagram Live stream, Zuckerberg also said the social network will build a marketplace to match up creators with different brands to produce branded content.
