Facebook to help creators earn money from ecommerce sales

April 27 (Reuters) - Facebook FB.O Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday the company will build features for content creators to earn money from recommending products on the app and getting a cut of product sales.

While speaking with Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri on an Instagram Live stream, Zuckerberg also said the social network will build a marketplace to match up creators with different brands to produce branded content.

(Reporting by Dang Sheila)

