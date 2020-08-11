Markets
FB

Facebook to Curtail Political Content in News Tab

Contributor
Will Healy The Motley Fool
Published

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) is cracking down on some forms of political content. Under the new policy, the social media giant will ban content from U.S.-based publishers deemed to have meaningful ties to political groups.

Previously, these outlets have claimed a "news exemption" to get political material posted on Facebook. Now, only publishers publishing what the company considers actual news can use this exemption. According to the Tow Center, an estimated 1,200 sites now publish political content under the guise of news.

Nonetheless, the social media giant did not wholly ban these sites. Under the new rules, Facebook will allow them to register as news sites and advertise on the platform. The new rules merely exclude them from the Facebook news tab. These rules will also apply to the Messenger Business Platform and the WhatsApp Business API.

Man looking at news content on his smartphone.

Image source: Getty Images

These rules come just after Alphabet's Google announced that it will ban politically motivated advertisers masquerading as local news sites to promote political views. Furthermore, Twitter banned all political advertising in 2019.

Additionally, this comes at a time when the 2020 presidential election season has intensified. Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump are set to accept their party's nominations. Given that COVID-19 has forced both campaigns to scale back convention celebrations and in-person campaigning, social media platforms could play a more critical role than ever.

Facebook has also faced years of scrutiny regarding political content. Charges that Facebook inadvertently enabled pro-Trump forces in 2016 dogged the company. Facebook paid a $5 million fine to the Federal Trade Commission and a separate penalty in the U.K. regarding that scandal.

10 stocks we like better than Facebook
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Facebook wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

 

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Facebook, and Twitter. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB GOOGL TWTR GOOG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular