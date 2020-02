Facebook to ban misleading ads about coronavirus

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O said on Wednesday it would ban advertisements referring to any cures or prevention around the coronavirus outbreak, and those that create a sense of urgency around the situation.

The coronavirus disease, believed to have originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has killed more than 2,700 people.

The announcement by the social-media giant comes as it faces increasing regulatory scrutiny over the type of content posted on its platform, specifically items reflecting extreme ideologies and fake news.

Last month, Facebook said that it would remove content about the virus "with false claims or conspiracy theories that have been flagged by leading global health organizations and local health authorities", joining companies like TikTok and Pinterest.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

