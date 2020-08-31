US Markets
FB

Facebook threatens to stop publishers in Australia share local news if regulation becomes law

Contributor
Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Facebook Inc on Monday said it would stop allowing news publishers and people in Australia from sharing local and international news on Facebook and Instagram if a proposed regulation on news content sharing being drafted by the Australian government becomes law.

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O on Monday said it would stop allowing news publishers and people in Australia from sharing local and international news on Facebook and Instagram if a proposed regulation on news content sharing being drafted by the Australian government becomes law.

"This is not our first choice – it is our last. But it is the only way to protect against an outcome that defies logic and will hurt, not help, the long-term vibrancy of Australia's news and media sector," Facebook said in a statement.

Australian government said in July it would require tech giants like Facebook and Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google to pay for news content provided by media companies under a royalty-style system that will become law this year.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +918061822589;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB GOOGL

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Scale of the U.S. Stimulus Package, Where Money is Being Spent, Saved, and Paid Back

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on Trade Talks to discuss the U.S. stimulus package, where money is being spent, saved and how it will be paid back.

    Aug 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular