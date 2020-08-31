Facebook threatens to stop publishers in Australia share local news if regulation becomes law

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O on Monday said it would stop allowing news publishers and people in Australia from sharing local and international news on Facebook and Instagram if a proposed regulation on news content sharing being drafted by the Australian government becomes law.

"This is not our first choice – it is our last. But it is the only way to protect against an outcome that defies logic and will hurt, not help, the long-term vibrancy of Australia's news and media sector," Facebook said in a statement.

Australian government said in July it would require tech giants like Facebook and Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google to pay for news content provided by media companies under a royalty-style system that will become law this year.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

