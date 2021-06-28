Facebook Testing Desktop Posting and Sharing on Instagram

Facebook's (FB) video and photo sharing app, Instagram, could soon allow users to post photos and videos from their desktop computers. Bloomberg reports that the networking company has been testing a new desktop posting and sharing feature.

According to a Bloomberg report, Facebook is looking to reverse its restriction on desktop sharing, given that most people posting on the app are professionals and influencers. Most of these people rely on edited and produced images and videos from other devices.

Given the high level of usage of third-party tools to edit and upload content on Instagram via the desktop, the need for a desktop version of the Instagram app has become urgent. (See Facebook stock chart on TipRanks)

“We know that many people access Instagram from their computer…To improve that experience, we’re now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser.” said Christine Pai, Facebook spokeswoman.

According to Matt Navarra, enabling desktop posting and sharing is part of a much bigger plan for the Facebook app. The social media consultant expects the move to allow Instagram to entice more content creators that have a set base in rival apps such as Alphabet’s (GOOGL) YouTube and TikTok.

Recently, KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson has reiterated a Buy rating on the stock. Patterson did not assign a price target on the stock. He believes that the integration of advertisements on Oculus headsets and Instagram Reels can generate more ad revenue for the networking company.

Patterson said "Facebook is planning to test Oculus headset ads within a handful of games in the coming weeks. Facebook will leverage first-party data and VR data to target ads to Oculus users. As part of the test, Facebook will collect information such as if a user interacted with an ad. We see this experiment as an important step to help VR developers monetize content on the Oculus platform."

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 29 Buys, 4 Holds, and 1 Sell. The average Facebook analyst price target of $386.19 implies 13.13% upside potential to current levels.

FB scores a "Perfect 10" on TipRanks' Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

