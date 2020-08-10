Cryptocurrencies

Facebook Taps David Marcus to Lead Payments Initiatives

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
David Marcus is the co-creator of the Facebook-backed Libra stablecoin.

Facebook formed a new payments group called âFacebook Financialâ on Monday and put Novi wallet executive David Marcus at the helm.

  • Marcus, who co-created the Libra stablecoin, said via tweet that he will continue running Facebookâs Novi digital wallet subsidiary.
  • The restructuring will allow the social media giant to better integrate its Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp payments operations, Bloomberg reported.
  • âIt felt like it was the right thing to do to rationalize the strategy at a company level around all things payments,â Marcus told Bloomberg.
  • Former Upwork CEO Stephane Kasriel will serve under Marcus as Facebookâs new payments vice president.

