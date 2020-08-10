Facebook Taps David Marcus to Lead Payments Initiatives
Facebook formed a new payments group called âFacebook Financialâ on Monday and put Novi wallet executive David Marcus at the helm.
- Marcus, who co-created the Libra stablecoin, said via tweet that he will continue running Facebookâs Novi digital wallet subsidiary.
- The restructuring will allow the social media giant to better integrate its Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp payments operations, Bloomberg reported.
- âIt felt like it was the right thing to do to rationalize the strategy at a company level around all things payments,â Marcus told Bloomberg.
- Former Upwork CEO Stephane Kasriel will serve under Marcus as Facebookâs new payments vice president.
