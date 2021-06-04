US Markets
Facebook suspends former U.S. President Trump's account for two years

Facebook Inc on Friday suspended former U.S. President Donald Trump from its platform for two years, a decision that has been watched closely for signals on how the company will treat rule-breaking world leaders in the future.

