Facebook suspends 16,000 accounts for selling fake reviews after UK intervention

April 9 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Friday social media company Facebook Inc FB.O suspended 16,000 accounts that were selling and buying fake reviews of various products and services, the second time the regulator had to intervene.

Facebook has also made further changes for detecting and removing paid content which could mislead users on its platforms, including the popular photo-sharing app Instagram, the Competition and Markets Authority said.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.