Facebook sues individuals for unauthorized use of automation tools

June 18 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O said on Thursday it filed lawsuits against individuals in Europe and the United States for abusing its platforms by using unauthorized automation software.

"This is one of the first times a social media company is using coordinated, multi-jurisdictional litigation to enforce its Terms and protect its users," the social media said in a blog post.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.