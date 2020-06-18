US Markets
Facebook sues individuals for offering to extract data, gather likes

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 18 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O said on Thursday it filed lawsuits against individuals in Europe and the United States for abusing its platforms to offer automated tools for scraping users' personal data and gathering likes.

The social network said the defendant in the U.S. lawsuit operated a data scraping service, called "Massroot8", which improperly collected data by asking users to provide their Facebook login credentials.

The defendants in the European lawsuit operated a Spain-based fake engagement service that provided automation software to receive fake likes and comments on Instagram, Facebook said.

"This is one of the first times a social media company is using coordinated, multi-jurisdictional litigation to enforce its Terms and protect its users," the company said in a blog post.

