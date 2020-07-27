US Markets
Facebook sues EU antitrust regulator for excessive nature of data requests

Facebook is suing EU antitrust regulators for seeking information beyond what is necessary, including highly personal details, for their investigations into the company's data and marketplace, the U.S. social media giant said on Monday.

"The exceptionally broad nature of the Commission's requests means we would be required to turn over predominantly irrelevant documents that have nothing to do with the Commission's investigations, including highly sensitive personal information such as employees' medical information, personal financial documents, and private information about family members of employees," Facebook general counsel Tim Lamb said in a statement.

"We think such requests should be reviewed by the EU Courts."

