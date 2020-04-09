US Markets
FB

Facebook sues Bangkok resident for selling fraudulent ad tools

Contributors
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Facebook Inc sued a Bangkok-based Indian man on Thursday for developing and marketing a software to bypass the social network's advertising review process and deliver prohibited ads to users.

April 9 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O sued a Bangkok-based Indian man on Thursday for developing and marketing a software to bypass the social network's advertising review process and deliver prohibited ads to users.

Basant Gajjar used "cloaking", a technique that hides the true content of ads and presents something different on the surface for users on the platform, which prevented Facebook's review process from identifying improper ads, the company said.

Advertisers were able to promote links for deceptive diet pills, cryptocurrency scams, and even misinformation about the coronavirus outbreak through the technique, Facebook added.

Gajjar's unregistered business in California, LeadCloak, has been offering cloaking services since 2016, targeting firms including Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google, Oath, Wordpress and Shopify Inc SHOP.TO, Facebook said.

Reuters could not immediately reach Gajjar for a comment.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. district court in the Northern District of California, San Francisco division.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB GOOGL SHOP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular