Facebook sued in U.S. federal court for alleged anticompetitive conduct

Katie Paul Reuters
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Four companies sued Facebook in U.S. federal court on Thursday for alleged anticompetitive conduct, saying the social network inappropriately revoked developer access to its platform in order to harm prospective competitors.

The plaintiffs sought class action status and unspecified damages, according to a filing at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

