Facebook Stock Is a Scorching-Hot Buy Now

The recent selloff driven by the novel coronavirus left few stocks spared. That includes solid names like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) stock. But, as markets bounce back, is it rational for FB stock to still trade more than 20% below its 52-week high?

Source: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

I don’t think so.

It doesn’t make sense for the social media giant to lose one-fifth of its value. Especially when you consider the coronavirus, and social distancing, has been a boom for social media.

Think about it. With social distancing, Facebook is one of the few ways you can keep in touch with friends and family. Also, consider millions of Americans are temporarily out of work, or if they are working, have been working from home. Add it all together, and it’s no surprise social media usage is surging.

Granted, Facebook is facing some short-term issues from the pandemic. With businesses fighting to survive, ad spending (the company’s main revenue source) is falling. Don’t expect the company to set the world on fire in terms of short-term earnings performance.

But, as a long-term investment, FB stock is a solid buy after this pullback. Today’s uncertain market provides the opportunity to get in at a wonderful valuation. But don’t wait too long to pounce. It won’t last for long.

With FB Stock, It’s All About the Long Game

Analyst consensus calls for Facebook to earn about $8 per share this current fiscal year (ending December 2020). That’s a 25% boost from last year’s earnings. For the following fiscal year (ending December 2021), analysts anticipate earnings of around $10 per share. If the company meets expectations, that means another year of nearly 25% earnings growth.

However, these projections may not account for short-term coronavirus headwinds. Facebook is not immune to the collapse in ad rates post-outbreak. It’s scary to think what drops in rates by 20% or more are going to do to the company’s earnings these next few quarters.

Still, it’s foolish to think the coronavirus means the growth story is over for FB stock. The underlying trends in advertising remain in motion. And the company is on the winning side of these long-term changes.

Digital advertising is the future of marketing. Not only because it can offer a greater return on ad spend. But also, for the increased levels of engagement it provides. In short, the move of ad spend from traditional to digital means Facebook’s status as a cash cow is set to continue.

With strong cash flow generation, and the potential for continued high-growth, it seems irrational for FB stock to trade at just a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 21. But, that’s not the only reason to make this stock a buy at current price levels.

A ‘Flight to Quality’ Play With Substantial Runway

As I’ve previously discussed, Facebook has one of corporate America’s strongest balance sheets. In terms of assets relative to liabilities, its balance sheet is even stronger than well-capitalized rivals like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Facebook has an incredible war chest at its disposal. Its $54.9 billion in cash and short-term investments means not only can it weather current headwinds, but it has the means to facilitate continued moving of the needle. Whether it be from organic growth, or strategic acquisitions.

Facebook’s past acquisitions demonstrate their disciplined approach to buyouts. Even going back to before they were a public company. They paid a pretty penny for Instagram when the photo-sharing app was in its infancy. But you can’t deny that in retrospect it was a smart add-on deal.

Another example: WhatsApp. This deal cost a lot more than the Instagram purchase. But it helped bolster the company’s social media dominance as web traffic moved from desktops to smartphones. CEO Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t do deals to build an empire. He just knows sometimes the key to staying at the top is buying out up-and-coming rivals before they become a threat.

A strong balance sheet makes FB stock a “flight to quality” play. But the company’s history of smartly allocating its capital into needle-moving deals demonstrates its ability to add to organic growth via shrewd bolt-on acquisitions. In short, it’s the perfect recipe for substantial long-term growth.

Buy the Pullback in Facebook

Opportunities don’t last forever. Not all of them vanish in the blink of the eye. Yet, you need to strike while the iron is hot. And that’s the case with Facebook shares. The recent selloff is the result of businesses slashing ad spend in the wake of coronavirus. But don’t think this headwind ruins the growth story for the social media giant.

With businesses moving their ad dollars from traditional to digital media, this company is on the winning side of a long-term trend. Bottom line: buy FB stock now, before shares bounce back to prior highs.

