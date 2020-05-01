Facebook Steps Into Game-Streaming: Here's What You Need to Know

Facebook, Inc. FB, the social media and networking giant has finally stepped into the gaming world. The company launched its first game streaming app, Facebook Gaming, on Apr 21. The gaming industry has seen a recent uptick, especially due to the coronavirus pandemic that has forced people to stay at home.

Game streaming helps gamers show off their skills to sponsors and teams to select new players after analyzing their skill set. Along with that, gamers can increase contact and some platform like Omlet Arcade, Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN Twitch and Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL Google owned YouTube, helps earn money from viewers and subscribers.

Facebook Gaming: What’s New?

Facebook Gaming is an independent application, available on the Google Play Store. The application incorporates gaming content, play options and groups, hence giving users scope to interact with gamers worldwide.

In fact, the makers highlight three features, namely Watch, Play, Connect. Users can watch video content from biggest e-sports and gaming’s top publishers and play instant games anytime, anywhere, without having to download. Additionally, gamers can connect to gaming groups from any part of the world.

Why Rivals Need to Worry?

Facebook is not a new player in the gaming arena. In the past few years, the company has launched several game-related tools and products like live-stream tipping for gamers, and the capacity to easily stream through desktop overlaid onto gameplay footage.

In fact, per data from StreamElements, Facebook saw a 210% year-over-year increase in hours watched via Facebook Gaming in December 2019. This gave the company an 8.5% market share of the overall hours watched for the gaming sector, in the period.

Taking cue from these, the Facebook gaming application has launched a simplified tournament creation option to facilitate amateur gaming events within the application. Moreover, given the fact that Facebook remains the largest social network, it has a huge database that can help to rank friends on games and send online invites, giving it an edge to rivals like Twitch and YouTube when it comes to games streaming and e-sports.

With Facebook Gaming, now gamers will not have to use third-party streaming options and can stream on the social media by just a click of a button. This would give tough competition to Youtube, Twitch and Microsoft Corporation’s MSFT Mixer.

Earlier, Facebook had reported that it had five million installations of the application during its 18-month test run in limited markets, and that more than 700 million people already interacted with its gaming products.

Moreover, due to the coronavirus-led lockdowns, game-streaming viewership is estimated to rise by at least 10%, during the period. And Facebook grabbed the opportunity well by launching the application before the prior launch date in June. Hence, revenues from the game-streaming space will surely offset the dent from loss in advertising.

With professional sports shut down across the globe, e-sport tournaments have become a common replacement for viewers and networks. What gives Facebook Gaming an edge over the others is, live-streaming of various games, where players will be paired with other celebrities and athletes.The tournaments will be called the “Stay at Home Slam” and in the first weekend of May, top tennis players like Serena and Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova, and Naomi Osaka will compete in a live-streamed Mario Tennis Aces doubles tournament.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.