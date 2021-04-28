Facebook smashes revenue estimates but warns Apple change could hobble growth

By Sheila Dang, Elizabeth Culliford and Noor Zainab Hussain

April 28 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O beat Wall Street expectations for both quarterly revenue and profit on Wednesday but warned that growth later this year could "significantly" decline as new Apple Inc AAPL.O privacy policies will make it more difficult to target ads.

The company's shares were up 5% in extended trading.

The world's largest social network has blasted Apple over its requirement that iPhone app developers begin asking users' permission to collect certain data for ads, saying the change would harm its business and hurt small companies that rely on personalized advertising.

At the same time, it has built shopping and e-commerce features within Facebook and Instagram, which are expected to bring additional revenue to the company and make its ad inventory more valuable.

Total revenue, which primarily consists of ad sales, rose to $26.17 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, beating analysts' average estimate of $23.67 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Facebook had previously cautioned investors that the iPhone changes could lead to a slowdown in growth.

Monthly active users on Facebook rose 10% to 2.85 billion, matching analyst expectations.

Net income for the first quarter came in at $9.5 billion, or $3.30 per share, compared with $4.9 billion, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of $2.37 per share.

Facebook said its total expenses for the year would be in the range of $70 billion to $73 billion, as it invests in consumer hardware products like Oculus virtual reality headsets and infrastructure.

BREAKINGVIEWS-Facebook’s growth puts Trump in his place

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang and Elizabeth Culliford in New York Editing by Arun Koyyur and Matthew Lewis)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.