Facebook signs letter of intent with three Australian media firms

SYDNEY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O on Friday said it had signed letters of intent with three Australian media firms, a day after the country's Parliament passed a law forcing Facebook to pay media companies for content on their platforms.

Facebook said it had signed partnerships with Private Media, Schwartz Media and Solstice Media. Commercial agreements will become effective within 60 days if a full deal is signed.

