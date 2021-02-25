US Markets
FB

Facebook signs letter of intent with three Australian media firms

Contributor
Renju Jose Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Facebook Inc on Friday said it had signed letters of intent with three Australian media firms, a day after the country's Parliament passed a law forcing Facebook to pay media companies for content on their platforms.

SYDNEY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O on Friday said it had signed letters of intent with three Australian media firms, a day after the country's Parliament passed a law forcing Facebook to pay media companies for content on their platforms.

Facebook said it had signed partnerships with Private Media, Schwartz Media and Solstice Media. Commercial agreements will become effective within 60 days if a full deal is signed.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters