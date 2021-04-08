Facebook services down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Adds details

April 8 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's FB.O platforms including WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram were down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Reports by users showed more than 112,000 issues on Facebook's website, while 101,000 Instagram users and 516 Whatsapp users reported problems as of 6 pm ET.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.

