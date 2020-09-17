Facebook says will no longer show health groups in recommendations

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O will no longer show health groups in its recommendations to ensure that its users get health information from authoritative sources, the social media giant said on Thursday.

The company took down more than 1 million groups that violated Facebook's policies on harmful content and misinformation over the last year, it said in a blog post.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.