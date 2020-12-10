US Markets
FB

Facebook says some users facing issues with Messenger, Instagram

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Facebook Inc said on Thursday some users were facing issues while sending messages on Messenger, Instagram and its office collaboration service Workplace.

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O said on Thursday some users were facing issues while sending messages on Messenger, Instagram and its office collaboration service Workplace.

"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," a company spokesperson said.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed that there are more than 1,800 incidents of people reporting issues with Messenger and 350 reports on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and nearly every U.S. state filed lawsuits against Facebook, saying it used a "buy or bury" strategy to snap up rivals and keep smaller competitors at bay.

The FTC had said in a statement that it would seek an injunction that "could, among other things: require divestitures of assets, including Instagram and WhatsApp."

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    12 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular