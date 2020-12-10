Facebook says resolved issues with Messenger, Instagram

Adds company statement

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O said on Thursday it had resolved issues faced by some users while sending or receiving messages on Messenger, Instagram and its office collaboration service Workplace.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed earlier in the day that there were more than 4,600 incidents of people reporting issues with Messenger and over 900 reports on Instagram.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Anil D'Silva)

