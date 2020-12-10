US Markets
Facebook says resolved issues with Messenger, Instagram

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O said on Thursday it had resolved issues faced by some users while sending or receiving messages on Messenger, Instagram and its office collaboration service Workplace.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed earlier in the day that there were more than 4,600 incidents of people reporting issues with Messenger and over 900 reports on Instagram.

