Facebook says it disagrees with UK ruling on Giphy deal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Facebook-owner Meta FB.O said on Tuesday it disagreed with the British competition regulator's ruling that it must sell animated images platform Giphy.

"We disagree with this decision," A Meta spokesperson said. "We are reviewing the decision and considering all options, including appeal."

