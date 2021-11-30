Facebook says it disagrees with UK ruling on Giphy deal

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Facebook-owner Meta FB.O said on Tuesday it disagreed with the British competition regulator's ruling that it must sell animated images platform Giphy.

"We disagree with this decision," A Meta spokesperson said. "We are reviewing the decision and considering all options, including appeal."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Alistair Smout)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.