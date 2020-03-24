US Markets

Facebook says coronavirus hits ad sales

Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday its business is being hit by the coronavirus outbreak, adding ad sales have weakened in countries taking aggressive actions to reduce the spread of the virus. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-8780;)) nL4N2BH520

