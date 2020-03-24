Facebook says coronavirus hits ad sales

March 24 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O said on Tuesday its business is being hit by the coronavirus outbreak, adding ad sales have weakened in countries taking aggressive actions to reduce the spread of the virus.

