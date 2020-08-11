FB

Facebook rolls out new policy for U.S. publishers with political ties

Contributor
Neha Malara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it is rolling out a new policy that will prevent U.S. publishers with political ties from claiming the news exemption within the ads authorization process.

Changes sourcing

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O said on Tuesday it is rolling out a new policy that will prevent U.S. publishers with political ties from claiming the news exemption within the ads authorization process.

Identifying politically connected publishers is a new process for us, and we will learn and adapt as needed, the company added. (https://bit.ly/3gNPf01)

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3443;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters