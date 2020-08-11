Facebook rolls out new policy for U.S. publishers with political ties

Changes sourcing

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O said on Tuesday it is rolling out a new policy that will prevent U.S. publishers with political ties from claiming the news exemption within the ads authorization process.

Identifying politically connected publishers is a new process for us, and we will learn and adapt as needed, the company added. (https://bit.ly/3gNPf01)

