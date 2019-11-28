Facebook Restores Service After Worldwide Outage

(RTTNews) - Facebook Inc. (FB) said Thursday that it restored service to users of Facebook, Messenger and Instagram, after an hourslong worldwide outage due to an issue in one of its central software systems.

According to the tracking site Down Detector, there were thousands of complaints about the social networking sites being down as of 10:30 a.m. ET.

Earlier today Instagram said, "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook's family of apps, including Instagram. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp suffered their worst ever outages earlier this year.

