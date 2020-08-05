US Markets
Facebook removes Trump post over coronavirus misinformation

Elizabeth Culliford Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Facebook Inc on Wednesday took down a video by U.S. President Donald Trump in which he said children are "almost immune" to COVID-19, with the company saying it violated its rules against sharing misinformation about the coronavirus.

"This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19, which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation," a Facebook spokesman said.

The spokesman said it was the first time that the social media company had removed a Trump post for coronavirus misinformation.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford in Birmingham, England; Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Aurora Ellis)

