Facebook removes small pro-Trump network based in Romania

By Joseph Menn

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O said on Thursday it recently removed a small network of accounts operating from Romania that had been promoting President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign with stories about his support from conservatives, Black Americans, Christians and followers of the QAnon web of conspiracy theories.

Many of the 35 Facebook and 88 Instagram accounts posed as Americans, and some managed Trump fan pages, running afoul of the social network’s rules on what it calls coordinated inauthentic behavior.

The network had a small reach, with only 1,600 accounts following the Facebook pages and 7,200 tracking the Instagram accounts. Instagram is owned by Facebook.

