Facebook removed 2.5 mln posts related to suicide, self-injury during Q3

Akanksha Rana Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it had removed about 2.5 million posts in the third quarter that depicted or encouraged suicide or self-injury.

The company also removed about 4.4 million pieces of drug sale content during the quarter, it said in a blog post.

Facebook revealed the numbers in a report, in which it also provided data related to content moderation on its Instagram app.

