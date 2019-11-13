Facebook removed 2.5 mln posts related to suicide, self-injury during Q3

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O said on Wednesday it had removed about 2.5 million posts in the third quarter that depicted or encouraged suicide or self-injury.

The company also removed about 4.4 million pieces of drug sale content during the quarter, it said in a blog post.

Facebook revealed the numbers in a report, in which it also provided data related to content moderation on its Instagram app.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.