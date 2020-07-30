Facebook quarterly revenue beats estimates

July 30 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more businesses used its digital advertising tools to tap a surge in online traffic during the coronavirus pandemic.

Total revenue rose to $18.69 billion from $16.89 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, beating analysts' estimate of $17.40 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

