FB

Facebook quarterly revenue beats estimates

Facebook Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more businesses used its digital advertising tools to tap a surge in online traffic during the coronavirus pandemic.

Total revenue rose to $18.69 billion from $16.89 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, beating analysts' estimate of $17.40 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Katie Paul in San Fransisco and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

