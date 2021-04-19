Facebook Plots To Rival Clubhouse With Audio-Only Rooms – Report

Facebook has set its sights on Clubhouse as it looks to expand its footprint in the social networking space. Reports indicate that the social networking giant is planning to announce a series of products under the 'social audio' umbrella. It plans to take on Clubhouse with audio-only social networking. The push into the audio, social networking space comes on the back of Clubhouse enjoying tremendous growth over the past year. Facebook (FB) plans to unveil an audio-only version of Rooms, its video conferencing product launched last year. The audio-only Rooms will let groups of people listen and interact with each other without having to type anything. The audio-only feature will also let Facebook users record brief messages and post them on their news feeds. There are also reports that Facebook could unveil a podcast discovery product that will connect with Spotify (SPOT). According to a Recode report, while it is still unclear when Facebook will unveil the audio-only products, the chances of audio-only Rooms going live soon are high. Regardless of when the products will go live, it is becoming increasingly clear that Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, believes the future will be defined by people connecting and interacting with one another through audio. Facebook will be following Twitter (TWTR) which has already launched ‘Spaces,’ its audio-networking product and Apple (AAPL) is believed to be preparing to launch a new podcast service as well. “We’ve been connecting people through audio and video technologies for many years and are always exploring new ways to improve that experience for people,” Facebook in a statement to Recode. Facebook Shares are up 12% year-to-date after a 33% pop in 2020. (See Facebook stock analysis on TipRanks). Monness Crespi Hardt analyst Brian J. White believes Facebook is a Buy based on the impressive growth and sales numbers it has posted in recent quarters. White commented, “With sales up 37% per annum over the past five years, EPS turning in a 51% CAGR and one of the highest operating margins in our coverage universe, we believe Facebook should trade at a healthy premium to the market and tech sector.” The analyst has a $375 price target on Facebook, implying 22.5% upside potential to current levels. On Wall Street, Facebook commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 30 Buy and 4 Hold recommendations. The stock boasts an average analyst price target of $344.81, implying 12.62% upside potential to current levels. FB scores a 7 out of 10 on the TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system implying its performance is expected to align with market averages. Related News Ally Financials Delivers Strong 1Q Financial Results Alaska Airlines To Increase Non-Stop Flights To Santa Rosa, Sonoma County GM And LG To Invest $2.3B In Tennessee Manufacturing Plant

