US Markets
FB

Facebook plans news service launch in UK, India, Brazil

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it plans to launch its news service in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, India and Brazil in the coming months, after having introduced the feature in the United States last year.

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O said on Tuesday it plans to launch its news service in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, India and Brazil in the coming months, after having introduced the feature in the United States last year.

The social media giant's news service currently pays U.S. publishers for content and has original reporting from more than 200 outlets, including thousands of local news organizations.

Facebook, which has 2.7 billion monthly active users, has come under fire for its lax approach to fake news reports and disinformation campaigns, which many believe affected the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, won by Donald Trump.

Following the criticism, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg had said the company would prioritize "trustworthy" news in its feed by identifying high-quality outlets.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular