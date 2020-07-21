US Markets
FB

Facebook places disclaimer on Trump's post on mail-in voting

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Facebook Inc on Tuesday placed a "voting info" disclaimer on U.S. President Donald Trump's post on mail-in voting.

July 21 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O on Tuesday placed a "voting info" disclaimer on U.S. President Donald Trump's post on mail-in voting.

"Mail-In Voting, unless changed by the courts, will lead to the most CORRUPT ELECTION in our Nation's History! #RIGGEDELECTION," Trump wrote in the post.

The disclaimer by Facebook on the post redirects users to details from a U.S. government website on how to vote in the 2020 elections.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular