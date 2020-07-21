Facebook places disclaimer on Trump's post on mail-in voting

July 21 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O on Tuesday placed a "voting info" disclaimer on U.S. President Donald Trump's post on mail-in voting.

"Mail-In Voting, unless changed by the courts, will lead to the most CORRUPT ELECTION in our Nation's History! #RIGGEDELECTION," Trump wrote in the post.

The disclaimer by Facebook on the post redirects users to details from a U.S. government website on how to vote in the 2020 elections.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.