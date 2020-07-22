Facebook Personal Fundraiser Now In Instagram Too

(RTTNews) - Much like the Facebook Fundraiser, the social media giant has rolled out a new tool for personal fundraising on Facebook-owned Instagram. It will initially be launched for users in the U.S., the U.K. and Ireland as a pilot.

The Personal Fundraiser tool on Instagram will provide a new way to raise money "for a personal cause, like yourself, your small business, a friend or a cause that's important to you."

This tool is already available on Facebook since 2015 for nonprofits and personal causes to raise money. As on February 6, 2020, Facebook said people have raised more than $3 billion for personal fundraisers and nonprofit causes using the Facebook platform.

Since January, people have raised more than $65 million for COVID-19 and racial justice fundraisers globally across Instagram and Facebook. And in the last 30 days, donations on Instagram have doubled in the U.S.

Personal Fundraiser benefits personal causes such as community projects, crisis relief, education, family, medical costs, emergencies, pets or animals and volunteering.

The fundraiser platform will also help several people who are eager to mobilize funds in causes that are close to their heart such as to buy medical equipment for Black Lives Matter protesters, rebuilding Black-owned small businesses affected by COVID-19 and funding educational resources related to racial justice.

The Personal Fundraiser created by a user will have the details of the cause to encourage others to donate. All fundraisers go through a review process to make sure they are for eligible causes. Once approved, it can start raising money, with each fundraiser lasting 30 days and can be extended as many times required.

Those who donate to a cause can choose to keep their information hidden from the public, but their username, name on their profile and donation amount can be viewed. After the fundraiser ends, the funds are credited to the originators designated bank account.

Apart from Personal Fundraiser, there is another tool for nonprofit fundraisers which directly benefit a charitable organization. Money raised for nonprofit fundraisers is paid out to the organization, not a specific person. No fee is charged from nonprofits for the amount raised, unlike for personal fundraising.

In late April 2019, Instagram had enabled the tool for nonprofit fundraiser on its platform. A year later, it also added a feature that will allow viewers to directly support approved organizations during livestreamed fundraiser sessions.

Secure payments platform Stripe currently acts as a processor and payouts role for the Facebook and Instagram platforms. It receives and sends payouts directly to the fundraisers bank account through their software and APIs.

