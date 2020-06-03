Facebook Partners With Saregama India - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Saregama India has announced a global agreement with Facebook (FB), to license its music for video and other social experiences across Facebook & Instagram. Saregama is India's oldest music label with a rich catalogue of over 100,000 songs across many different genres in more than 25 languages.

Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of Saregama India said "We are pleased with this partnership as now millions of Facebook users will be able to add music from our vast catalogue to stories and videos they create and share."

