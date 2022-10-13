US Markets

Facebook parent seeks dismissal of U.S. challenge to Within Unlimited deal

Contributors
David Shepardson Reuters
Diane Bartz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc said Thursday it is asking a U.S. judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission that argues the company's proposed deal to buy reality content maker Within Unlimited should be blocked.

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc META.O said Thursday it is asking a U.S. judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission that argues the company's proposed deal to buy reality content maker Within Unlimited should be blocked.

"The FTC's attempt to fix its ill-conceived complaint still ignores the facts and the law and relies on pure speculation of a hypothetical future state," Meta said Thursday.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Diane Bartz; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular