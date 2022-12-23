US Markets

Facebook parent Meta to pay $725 mln to settle lawsuit relating to Cambridge Analytica

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 23, 2022 — 01:17 am EST

Written by Nate Raymond for Reuters ->

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc META.O has agreed to pay $725 million to resolve a class-action lawsuit accusing the social media giant of allowing third parties, including Cambridge Analytica, to access users' personal information.

The proposed settlement, which was disclosed in a court filing late on Thursday, would resolve a long-running lawsuit prompted by revelations in 2018 that Facebook had allowed the British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica to access data for as many as 87 million users.

