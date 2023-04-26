Facebook-parent Meta sees strong second-quarter revenue

News & Insights

April 26, 2023

April 26 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc META.O forecast second-quarter revenue above market expectations on Wednesday as the digital advertising market shifts to tried and tested platforms such as Facebook and Instagram during economic uncertainties, sending its shares 9% higher in extended trading.

The owner of the world's largest social media platforms has benefited from a shift in marketing budgets to proven platforms such as Facebook, helping it stay resilient in a downturn that has hit growth at rivals such as Snap Inc SNAP.N.

Meta, whose stock has risen about 74% so far this year, said it will lay off 10,000 staff this year, making it the first Big Tech company to announce a second round of layoffs after its first mass layoff in the fall where it cut 11,000 jobs.

The company expects current-quarter revenue between $29.5 billion and $32 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $29.53 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Net profit for the first three months of the year fell to $5.71 billion from $7.47 billion, a year earlier.

