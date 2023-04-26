Facebook-parent Meta sees higher-than-expected second-quarter revenue

April 26 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc META.O forecast second-quarter revenue above market expectations on Wednesday as the digital advertising market shifts to tried and tested platforms such as Facebook and Instagram at a time of increasing economic uncertainties.

The company expects current-quarter revenue between $29.5 billion and $32 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $29.53 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; @HoodieOnVeshti on Twitter; +91-74116-87774;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.