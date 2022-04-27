US Markets
Facebook parent Meta records slowest quarterly revenue growth in 10 years

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 27 (Reuters) - Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc FB.O on Wednesday recorded its slowest revenue growth in a decade, singed by advertisers trimming marketing budgets in the face of global economic growth uncertainties and the war in Ukraine.

The company's total revenue, the bulk of which comes from ad sales, rose 7% to $27.91 billion in the first quarter, but missed analysts' estimates of $28.20 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

