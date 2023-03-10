US Markets

Facebook-parent Meta plans new job cuts that could match last year's tally - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

March 10, 2023 — 05:34 pm EST

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Adds details from report

March 10 (Reuters) - Facebook-parent Meta Platforms META.O is planning additional layoffs to be announced in multiple rounds over the next few months, which could match the 13% job cut tally from last year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

Meta let go of 11,000 employees four months ago and would be the first Big Tech company to announce a second round of mass layoffs.

The first wave of the new cuts would be announced next week and are likely to hit non-engineering roles the hardest, according to the report.

The company is also expected to shut down some projects and teams in conjunction with these cuts, the report added.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.