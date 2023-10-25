Facebook parent Meta beats quarterly revenue estimates

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Meta META.O beat expectations for third-quarter revenue on Wednesday as its social media platforms Facebook and Instagram drew advertisers looking to capitalize on resilient consumer spending.

Revenue rose 23% to $34.15 billion for the quarter ended September. Analysts were expecting revenue of $33.56 billion, according to LSEG data.

