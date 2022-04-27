US Markets
Facebook parent Meta beats daily active users estimates

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 27 (Reuters) - Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc FB.O on Wednesday reported quarterly daily active users above Wall Street estimates, even as it recorded its slowest revenue growth in a decade.

Shares of the company rose 7% in extended trading. Meta has lost about half of its value since the start of the year.

Daily active users, a key metric for advertisers that indicates activity on the platform, were 1.96 billion, slightly higher that the estimate of 1.95 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Meta forecast second-quarter revenue between $28 billion and $30 billion. Analysts on average were expecting current-quarter revenue of $30.63 billion.

Total revenue, the bulk of which comes from ad sales, rose 7% to $27.91 billion in the first quarter, but missed analysts' estimates of $28.20 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

