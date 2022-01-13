World Markets
FB

Facebook owner says will assess feasibility of human rights review on Ethiopia practices

Contributor
Elizabeth Culliford Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Facebook owner Meta Platforms said on Thursday it would "assess the feasibility" of commissioning an independent human rights assessment into its work in Ethiopia, after its oversight board recommended a review be done into how Facebook and Instagram have been used to spread content that heightens the risk of violence in Ethiopia.

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Facebook owner Meta Platforms FB. said on Thursday it would "assess the feasibility" of commissioning an independent human rights assessment into its work in Ethiopia, after its oversight board recommended a review be done into how Facebook and Instagram have been used to spread content that heightens the risk of violence in Ethiopia.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford)

((elizabeth.culliford@thomsonreuters.com; 2127679959;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular