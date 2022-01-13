Facebook owner says will assess feasibility of human rights review on Ethiopia practices

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Facebook owner Meta Platforms FB. said on Thursday it would "assess the feasibility" of commissioning an independent human rights assessment into its work in Ethiopia, after its oversight board recommended a review be done into how Facebook and Instagram have been used to spread content that heightens the risk of violence in Ethiopia.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford)

