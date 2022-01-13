Facebook owner says will assess feasibility of human rights review on Ethiopia practices
Facebook owner Meta Platforms said on Thursday it would "assess the feasibility" of commissioning an independent human rights assessment into its work in Ethiopia, after its oversight board recommended a review be done into how Facebook and Instagram have been used to spread content that heightens the risk of violence in Ethiopia.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford)
