Facebook-owner Meta will block access to Russia's RT, Sputnik in EU

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms FB.O, parent company of Facebook, will restrict access to Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik on its platforms across the European Union, the company's head of global affairs, Nick Clegg, said on Monday.

Clegg said in a Twitter post that the social media company received requests from a number of governments and the EU to take steps in relation to Russian state-controlled media on its platforms. Clegg said Meta would continue to work closely with governments on the issue.

Russian state-run media's activity on social media platforms has emerged as a contentious issue for big tech companies during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation."

Meta, Google and YouTube have taken measures in recent days to restrict Russian state media from making money from ads on their sites. Twitter banned RT and Sputnik from advertising on its site in 2017.

