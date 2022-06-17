US Markets

Facebook-owner Meta launching high-fashion clothing store for avatars

Katie Paul Reuters
Ahmed Farhatha Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Facebook-owner Meta Platforms is launching a digital clothing store where users can purchase designer outfits for their avatars, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Friday.

Initial fashion brands participating in the store launch will be Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne, but Meta aims to make the store an open marketplace where developers can create and sell outfits, said Zuckerberg, speaking in an Instagram Live.

