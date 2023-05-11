Facebook owner Meta announces tests of generative AI ads tool

By Katie Paul and Sheila Dang
NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - Social media giant Meta
Platforms Inc
A select group of advertisers will be invited to experiment with the tools in a "testing playground" that the company is calling the AI Sandbox, Meta executives said at a press event in New York.
The executives declined to specify how many advertisers would have access to the space at the outset, saying only that the group was small.
Meta planned to grant access to more advertisers in July and integrate some of the features into general-purpose ad products later in the year, they said.
The announcement marks the Facebook and Instagram owner's first foray into rolling out products that use generative AI technology, which mines vast stores of past data to generate new content like prose, art and software code.
A frenzy of interest and investment has swirled around the
technology since Microsoft-backed
Meta's announcement came a day after its top digital ads
rival, Alphabet's
