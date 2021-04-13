Facebook oversight board widens scope to rule on content left up on platform

By Elizabeth Culliford

April 13 (Reuters) - Facebook users will now be able to ask the company's independent oversight board to rule on whether content should have been left up on the platform, as well as what was taken down, in a key expansion of the board's scope.

The board was created by Facebook Inc FB.O in response to criticism of its handling of problematic content, but has been faulted by researchers and civil rights groups for its limited remit.

Before this change, Facebook and Instagram users who had exhausted the appeals process could send cases of removed content to the board, but only the company itself could ask the board to review content left up on the site.

