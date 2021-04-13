US Markets
FB

Facebook oversight board widens scope to rule on content left up on platform

Contributor
Elizabeth Culliford Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Facebook users will now be able to ask the company's independent oversight board to rule on whether content should have been left up on the platform, as well as what was taken down, in a key expansion of the board's scope.

By Elizabeth Culliford

April 13 (Reuters) - Facebook users will now be able to ask the company's independent oversight board to rule on whether content should have been left up on the platform, as well as what was taken down, in a key expansion of the board's scope.

The board was created by Facebook Inc FB.O in response to criticism of its handling of problematic content, but has been faulted by researchers and civil rights groups for its limited remit.

Before this change, Facebook and Instagram users who had exhausted the appeals process could send cases of removed content to the board, but only the company itself could ask the board to review content left up on the site.

Facebook hands decision on Trump ban to oversight board

Facebook oversight board won’t have mandate to change policy

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford; Editing by Kenneth Li and Chizu Nomiyama)

((elizabeth.culliford@thomsonreuters.com; 2127679959;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular