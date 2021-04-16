US Markets
Facebook oversight board to decide on Trump's indefinite suspension in coming weeks

Akanksha Rana
Facebook Inc's independent oversight board will announce its decision over the former U.S. President Donald Trump's indefinite suspension from its platforms in the coming weeks, it said on Friday.

