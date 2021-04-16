Facebook oversight board to decide on Trump's indefinite suspension in coming weeks

April 16 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's FB.O independent oversight board will announce its decision over the former U.S. President Donald Trump's indefinite suspension from its platforms in the coming weeks, it said on Friday.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.